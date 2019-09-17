SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A West Springfield man has been sentenced for a 2018 murder in Springfield.
The Hampden County District Attorney's said that on Monday, a superior court jury found Terrance Montgomery guilty of second degree murder.
The conviction comes after police responded to a report of shots fired at a Margerie Street home, where a three year old's birthday was being held on May 5, 2018.
When officers arrived, they found 23-year-old Paul Finegan of Springfield in the backyard, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Baystate Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
On Tuesday, Montgomery was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years. He was also sentenced to a four to five year prison term, to be served separately, after being convicted on two charges related to possession of a loaded firearm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.