WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A West Springfield man woke up to the startling news on social media over the weekend: police were looking for him in connection with the assault of a woman.
However, he said that he's never seen this woman before and the post didn't come from a police agency.
The social media post targeting William Harrison Fay is an example of how a couple of pictured grabbed from the web and cobbled together into a fake plea for help can spread like wildfire.
"I had woken up to a post on social media site about me," Fay said.
Whoever coined the phrase 'sticks and stones may break my bones' didn't have the name William Harrison Fay.
Fay, who lives in West Springfield, had his own named used to hurt him on Facebook.
"The post did state of that the cops were already looking for me," Fay noted.
On Saturday, Fay's name was posted along with two pictures of him and one of a brutally-injured woman's face. The user claimed Fay assaulted and battered his sister and implied to be the woman in the picture.
"It scares you seeing something like that because knowing that people don't know that it's fake. People are going to now assume things about you that aren't true. [This picture in the lower right hand corner...] The person who had made that post had searched up battered women and that's one of the first pictures that come up," Fay said.
Western Mass News put that claim to the test with Stan Prager of GoGeeks, who walked us through the reverse image search process.
"We're in Google Chrome, which has reverse image search built into it, so place the mouse over the picture of the woman. Right click on it and then scroll down to search Google for image," Prager said.
Sure enough, "This image of this woman has been utilized in a variety of other articles about battered women," Prager added.
Fay's alleged victim turned out to be a woman from the U.K. in a decade-old case.
However, Fay said he didn't contact us to be a victim.
"I contacted West Side Police and got...figured things out," Fay noted.
Unlike the post that caused him so much worry, Fay wants to use his words for good.
"If you see a post like that, dig a little bit deeper into it than just the initial share...because things like this can be really detrimental to somebody's life," Fay said.
Good karma is already vindicating the reputation that was almost tarnished.
"Somebody had contacted me to apologize for sharing the post and for putting it where they did because they just assumed it was real," Fay noted.
We reached out to West Springfield Police, who said that they've found the person responsible for posting the fake accusation. However, they said that because the poster didn't file a fake police report, harassment would be the only charge applicable and that's only if the internet user continued to post fake stories at least three times.
