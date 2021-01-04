WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A West Springfield man has spoken out, taking to social media after an alleged racial incident occurred at a local establishment.
Matt Griffin is a well-respected member of the community. The home-town hero has coached at West Springfield High School for 23 years. He had frequented Collins Tavern for a decade and a half, without incident until a few days ago when he was allegedly called the n-word several times by a previous employee.
“I’m not them, but they could have handled it better. I requested that they let the gentleman go, but to tell me with no hesitation because he’s a 42-year-old lifelong friend that you’re not going to; I think you can do a little better than that,” Griffin said.
Displeased with the response he received from Collins Tavern management, he took to social media and has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support. An eyewitness, who was with Griffin at the time of the incident and has known him since they were teenagers, said they were both in total shock.
“All of the sudden this person kind of comes up to us and has this comment and he looks over at Matt and he says ‘are you a black guy, or are you a n*****?’ and we both just kind of looked at each other like, did that just really happen? And then he said it again,” the eyewitness explained. “It was very disturbing and very um unnecessary and obviously inappropriate.”
According to Griffin, an off-duty state trooper and patron stated that from what he observed, the incident was premeditated. An employee also shared with Griffin that at the time of the incident, to his knowledge the accused was still employed.
In an official public statement released by Collins Tavern, they said, “the individual who made such discriminatory remarks to another patron was a customer. This individual has not bartended at Collins Tavern for over three years. Since his retirement, however, he has lent a hand on some mornings of the week serving coffee, when he was physically able to do so. This relationship has been terminated in light of all that we learned. Again we apologize for the incident and will strive to always make our family restaurant an open and welcoming place.”
Western Mass News spoke with Collins Tavern Manager Melissa Ledoux.
“We needed to investigate. We’re not going to just fire or throw someone out of the bar based on one accusation. We need to find the details. My father did his thorough work, found everything out that needed to be found out, and took the appropriate action,” Ledoux said.
She stated that neither she nor any other manager was present at the time of the incident, but that they did offer Griffin their sincere apologies.
“It’s just bad. I feel bad for everyone involved,” Ledoux explained.
Griffin shared a statement regarding a direct apology from the accused.
“The email that I received from the gentleman that approached me was no subject, and an empty email is what I received from him. So, I received no form of apology from the gentleman whatsoever,” Griffin said.
The full statement from Collins Tavern read:
Collins Tavern thanks the community for their support as we looked into allegations of racial discrimination occurring in our premises the evening of December 30. We at Collins Tavern reached out to Mr. Griffin when this situation was brought to our attention on Thursday morning and apologized to him and told him that our business was not that type of place and he agreed with us as he has been a customer for some time. My father, the owner of the business, reached out to Mr. Griffin, and apologized. We specifically want to thank Matt Griffin for alerting us to his experience and allowing us the time to hear from all parties involved, as both participants and bystanders, before we addressed the incident and made a statement. Collins Tavern absolutely deplores any form of discrimination, whether based on race, gender, religion, or sexual orientation. The individual who made such discriminatory remarks to another patron was a customer. This individual has not bartended at Collins Tavern for over three years. Since his retirement, however, he has lent a hand on some mornings of the week serving coffee, when he was physically able to do so. This relationship has been terminated in light of all that we learned. Again we apologize for the incident and will strive to always make our family restaurant an open and welcoming place.
Authorities were not contacted by either party, and Griffin had no comment on whether he plans to press charges at this time.
