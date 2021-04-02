Volodoymyr Zhukovskyy court 062419

Volodoymyr Zhukovskyy appears in court on June 24, 2019

(Western Mass News photo)

(WGGB/WSHM) -- The West Springfield truck driver accused of killing seven people in a New Hampshire crash back in 2019 is set to be arraigned Friday on new charges.

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy will now be facing manslaughter and negligent homicide charges.

A new motion was filed in that case Thursday to begin jury selection on November 29 and a trial on December 1.

However, the defense has filed a motion to reschedule that, to which the state is expected to object.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.