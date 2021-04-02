(WGGB/WSHM) -- The West Springfield truck driver accused of killing seven people in a New Hampshire crash back in 2019 is set to be arraigned Friday on new charges.
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy will now be facing manslaughter and negligent homicide charges.
A new motion was filed in that case Thursday to begin jury selection on November 29 and a trial on December 1.
However, the defense has filed a motion to reschedule that, to which the state is expected to object.
