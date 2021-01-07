WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- If you live in West Springfield, speed bumps could soon be appearing on neighborhood streets.
The latest development is a proposal the mayor has put forward to help reduce speeding, but this isn't a done deal yet.
Speed bumps are a roadway obstacle that can be polarizing but proven to help stop speeding.
"They slow folks down," said West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt.
That announcement is the goal set forth by the mayor and the reason why he has put forward a proposal to the West Springfield City Council that would allow neighborhoods to request speed humps on their street.
"If neighborhoods are interested, and they have 3/4 of the neighbors sign up, we will look at the street and look at installing a speed bump or speed hump on the street to slow traffic down," he explained.
This resident-run initiative will allow neighborhoods that are seeing speeding problems to take matters into their own hands.
"Police can’t be everywhere all the time. They never will be. We don’t have enough initiatives, and we can’t afford the amount of police to put an officer on every street," he added. "So this will be in conjunction with the other traffic safety measures we are taking."
The mayor told us this new idea came to solve that problem and was inspired by a neighboring community.
"I was just riding my bike through Holyoke this summer and came out on a neighborhood that had them," he said. "I went back in my car to check it out, and we looked at their ordinances and figured out it works! So if it works there, we can make it work in West Side as well."
As far as a timeline of when speed bumps could be making their way to your streets, the mayor said it could be as early as spring.
"They usually schedule their public hearings in the next couple weeks," he explained. "They will probably hear it and work through it in February and March."
