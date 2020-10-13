WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The West Springfield mayor is responding after a new petition circulated around town trying to get students who are currently learning remotely to return in-person to the classroom full time.
The goal with this petition is to get enough signatures to force a special election to vote on if students should return to school fully in person.
West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt said that 1,706 signatures are needed to spark a vote.
“If the required 10% of voter signatures gets started it goes forward to the school committee, they decide if it’s something that can get acted on if not you need 5% more signatures, then I go to the town council and a referendum is set up,” he said.
He said a special election at this time would cost the town $25,000.
Reichelt said if there is a vote at some point, the results would not be binding, meaning, regardless of what the vote is, the town can make their own decision.
West Springfield schools are set to transition to a hybrid learning model beginning later this month.
