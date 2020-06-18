WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It is now the three-month mark from what is still scheduled to be the start of this year's Big E.
But the mayor of West Springfield is now speaking out, saying he doesn’t see the fair happening without a plan in place to guard against the spread of coronavirus.
The Big E is about 90 days away and right now the plan is to still have it, but the mayor of West Springfield said he does not want to put his city at risk of having a spike in coronavirus cases.
"We’re not confident that it could reopen yet. We need to see how it's going to work with all the crazy guidelines that are going on now, because of the pandemic. Just the guidance that the states releasing generally. How is the Big E going to comply to that," said West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt.
The mayor told Western Mass News he does not see how the Big E could happen this year, with hundreds of thousands of people coming in and out of his community amid the coronavirus pandemic.
This is even with social distancing precautions and state guidelines being followed
“It's hard. With everything going it's hard to see how a large gathering of that size would take place in West Springfield. To bring people from all over the place to here. The last thing I want is this to be a super spreader event in the community," said Big E's President and CEO Gene Cassidy.
Cassidy told Western Mass News he is planning as if the Big E Fair has the green light.
"We're going full steam ahead with our plans for the fair. We've made some modifications and we've got about 90 days before the fair would open," Cassidy explained.
He said because the fair takes a long time to plan, you can’t just cancel it.
“The fair is very complicated to plan. It takes about 18 months or so to plan a Big E," he noted. "You can't just turn it on or turn it off so you got to stay with it and that's what we're doing.”
Cassidy also said next week a draft safety plan for the Big E will be considered by the town's health inspector.
He told us a final decision about this year's fair needs to be made in the next four weeks.
