WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A grieving mother is asking the public for help in finding a missing suitcase containing memories of her late son.
"That’s when I said it’s gone," said Karen Smith of West Springfield.
Smith has gone through something most mothers shouldn't imagine.
On July 12, she was notified that her 27-year-old son, Stephen Comeau, died after proudly serving the country as a senior airman in the Air Force.
The family was returning from a military vigil in Virginia when the unthinkable happened.
"We drove home on Saturday, we were all busy trying to get my sons belongings, his military uniforms, everybody’s luggage," she said. "So we were unpacking my car..."
She told Western Mass News she brought back a small carry-on suitcase filled with memories of her son, she remembers leaving it near a recycling bin by her door while looking for her keys.
"I assume somebody grabbed it for me because everyone is just trying to be there for me," Smith explained.
Within an hour and a half, the suitcase was missing from outside her door.
After frantic family members realized no one grabbed the bag, they’re now asking the public for help to find whoever stole their last memories of their son.
"It is military coins and letters I wrote to him, pictures of me for Wednesday, then the pictures that we are using for the vigil that we did in Virginia for the military," she said. "I still have to bury him tomorrow, and I just want the letters, I want my letters."
The family has filed a police report, but said they want their items back, no questions asked.
"They can mail it, they can drop it off at the police station, and no one‘s going to get in trouble. It’s just it wasn’t trash. I’m just a wreck. I can’t even find my shoes half the time right now," Smith said.
Smith told Western Mass News her son, Stephen will be remembered for the way he lit up a room and for his accomplishments in the Air Force.
"Everybody was always happy everybody looked up to him. He [was] always excelled in his jobs, he’s always excelled in anything he does really. He was top of his class in the military, and he was on his way to be an officer, so it’s a tough loss, and no one should ever have to bury their son, so I want the things back that I had," Smith said.
His brother, Kyle Parrott, told Western Mass News Stephen was a role model to many.
"He was a natural-born leader every time I've seen him. It was always how he presented himself," Kyle explained.
He told us the memorabilia in the suitcase is irreplaceable.
"Anything we’ve written, anything we’ve taken a photo of, it just can’t be replaced, so we just need that stuff back," Kyle said.
The family is asking anyone with any information to come forward or if anyone has any doorbell footage who lives in the area of Riverdale Street and Fox Street in West Springfield.
Smith asks if you have any knowledge of the missing suitcase or of her son's belongings, you can click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.