WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A West Springfield mother wants her message about mental health awareness to go viral, just weeks after losing her son to suicide.
She's posted to Facebook one last text she says she wishes she could send her son and it's now been shared hundreds of times.
She shared her story exclusively with Western Mass News.
"He started an aquaponics piece. He wanted so badly to help people to eat healthy with less chemicals," Colin's mom, Amy Radon tells us.
Colin Radon wanted to help nourish people through sustainable farming and healthy eating. His mother, Amy, says the 22-year-old went to the Stockbridge School of Agriculture at UMass Amherst.
"He wanted to make a difference that way," Amy says.
But while Colin's life goal was to help people live healthier lives, Amy says he struggled with depression and anxiety and survived a suicide attempt 4 years ago.
"We had four more wonderful years with him. He was his sister's big brother for 4 more years and that was a gift," Amy explains.
But she tells Western Mass News the impending change of growing up took it's toll.
"He was going to need to leave UMass as a graduate and I think that was hard for him to have that end," Amy says.
And 19 days before his 23rd birthday, she says Colin died by suicide.
A young man on the precipice of adulthood--who she says-- was hesitant to share his struggles with mental illness.
"He didn't want people to know, and I want people to know because it's not shameful," notes Amy.
Amy took her message to Facebook sending one last text message she wishes Colin could read.
"I know he won't answer me, but as a mom, I felt like I needed to send him one more text and just tell him that it was okay."
She wants others in his position to know that it's okay to ask for help.
"It is so hard, so hard to be a child growing up and being an adulting person and we all need support, we all need help," Amy says.
UMass sent Amy's family Colin's Degree in Sustainable Horticultural Sciences.
One gesture out of many from Colin's community that Amy says has nourished her.
"I never felt so loved in all my life. I wish he could feel that love."
Amy says in lieu of flowers, she asking for donations to UMass's Hyrdoponics Program and plans to make donations as well in memory of her son.
