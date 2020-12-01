West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt announced Tuesday that the city will be reverting back to Step 1 of Phase 3 after spending three consecutive weeks in the 'red' on the state's community risk map.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt announced Tuesday that the city will be reverting back to Step 1 of Phase 3 after spending three consecutive weeks in the 'red' on the state's community risk map.

This means indoor theaters, performance venues, and roller skating rinks will be required to shut down.

Meantime, arcades, indoor and outdoor recreation businesses, driving and flight schools, gyms, libraries, and museums will be reduced to 40-percent capacity.

