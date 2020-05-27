WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- The latest now on plans for the Big E to go forward this year.
If and how the popular fair will open during the pandemic is under discussion.
Western Mass News spoke with the mayor of West Springfield to see how the city and Big E officials are moving forward.
Thousands of people come to enjoy the food and amusements at the big e each year, but it is still up in the air if the fair will be able to be held this year.
Year after year crowds line up and have some fun at the Big E in West Springfield, but there is a lot of uncertainty - if and how the iconic fair could open this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Who knows what’s gonna happen in four months. That’s kind of the thing we’re operating under now. We can’t plan for it not to happen and then have things change and say 'Oh we can’t have it because we weren’t planning for it'," said West Springfield's Mayor William Reichelt.
Western Mass News spoke to the mayor about how the city is working with the Big E management to come up with a game plan for opening up.
"There is planning both on their end and our end. Like it is going to happen and then we will have to see what happens in between because the governor is re-opening the plan says large venues are the stage for the Big E would be classified as a large venue. So whether or not we get to it [and] how everything goes over the next four months is going to be a big question," Reichelt explained.
The Big E already has their acts lined up including singer Jessie McCartney and Carley Pearce.
Western Mass News reached out to the Eastern States Exposition.
The president and CEO sent us a statement detailing how they are planning to keep fairgoers safe, saying quote:
"We recently established a COVID Resiliency Team. Members include ESE board members, key staff, a medical/public health care professional, and with the permission of Mayor Reichelt, the West Springfield Director of Public Health."
The mayor said if they can open under Governor Charlie Baker's orders - the fair will have safety precautions in place.
"It may mean the thermal temperature checks by the infrared thermometers. It will likely mean face-masks. They’ll be a lot of tape on the ground with 6 feet," Reichelt noted.
Under the governor's guidelines, large venues can't open until phase four, which could be weeks or even months away.
