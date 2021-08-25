WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A mask mandate is being considered for this year's Big E.
West Springfield's public health director Jeanne Galloway told Western Mass News that they're planning a public hearing in just a few weeks to see whether the Board of Health can implement a mandate.
That meeting must take place two weeks from the date the hearing notice is officially posted and a notice has not been posted yet.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.