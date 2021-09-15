WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With The Big E set to begin on Friday, the town of West Springfield is holding a public hearing Wednesday afternoon to weigh a potential mask mandate.
We spoke with West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt this morning. He told us he does not expect an outdoor mask mandate being put in place tonight, only an indoor requirement town wide. It's also not a coincidence that their hearing will take place less than 48 hours before hundreds of thousands of people will visit The Big E starting on Friday.
“I would say The Big E is part of the reason the board of health is considering an indoor mask mandate. We instituted one for municipal buildings a few weeks ago and with The Big E happening and hundreds of thousands of people being here over the next 17 days, that is part of the reason they’re thinking about taking action," Reichelt said.
Reichelt told Western Mass News that there are about 90 active COVID-10 cases and positivity rates have been hovering at around 4.5 percent over the past three weeks.
The meeting will take place over Zoom shortly after 5 p.m. and anyone is welcome to attend and share their thoughts.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40.
