WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials in West Springfield are teaming up with AMR for a COVID-19 testing site this week.

Testing will be available for West Springfield residents only on Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at West Springfield High School.

Proof of West Springfield residence will be requested and required.  That can be done via a valid driver's license, a valid picture ID, or mail postmarked in the last 30 days.

Anyone seeking testing are asked to enter via the entrance at 514 Amostown Road and proceed to the testing site, which will be located in the school parking lot.  

Pre-registration is requested.

Those living outside of West Springfield looking to be tested are encouraged to visit another testing location in the area.

