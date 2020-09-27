WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Controversy is sparking in West Springfield over the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s letter to the town, asking when students are going to return to in-person learning. Now parents are weighing in before a joint meeting with the school department and town council on Monday.
West Springfield officials voted on a fully remote learning model until at least November 2, with an October 26 reassessment vote. But now the letter from the DESE is starting a conversation on what the right move is for students.
"We believe strongly that our town should go with the state recommendation," said West Springfield parent Antonio Sorcinelli.
Parents of West Springfield are at odds over how their children should learn this fall, after the DESE sent a letter to town officials, asking when students will return to the classroom.
"It seems like facts, statistics, and recommendations are being ignored here," Sorcinelli said.
A petition is circulating throughout the town, advocating for a full return to the classroom.
Sorcinelli told Western Mass News that the group has around 500 members now, pushing for their children to go back to the building five days a week.
"The risk of being out of school is much worse than the small risk of COVID-19 to children," he said. "The numbers haven’t been high enough to justify a shutdown since back in April."
But some parents don’t agree with the petition.
"It’s irresponsible, a political stunt, and an invented crisis frankly," said West Springfield parent Brian Harrington.
He told Western Mass News that he doesn’t think it’s safe for students to return to in-person learning full time.
"Unfortunately, we’ve had school districts that brought children into school and had to take them back out again, and that’s something we can’t have. Everyone wants the kids to go back to school, nobody [is] more than me. I have a kid that just started high school, we all want them to go back safely," Harrington explained.
With a fully remote learning plan currently in place, he said he’s hoping for a smaller step in the right direction.
"If the health numbers warrant, we’ll go to the hybrid model like a lot of other districts have," he added.
A meeting is set for Monday with the town council, school committee, and mayor to start planning their next steps. In the letter, the state saying said they're giving town officials 10 days to get back to them with their plan.
West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt issued a statement to Western Mass News, saying quote:
"Rarely are people going to agree on every issue in any community, especially one as emotionally charged as the debate to reopen our schools during a global pandemic.”
