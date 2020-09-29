WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A virtual meeting went on for hours Tuesday evening between West Springfield officials and parents. Many parents are at odds with how children should continue learning this fall.
Parents in the community took this opportunity to voice their concerns. Throughout the evening, there were clashes between those who want a full in-person learning model, those who want hybrid, and those who think their full remote plan should continue.
“My son wants to go back to school in person,” one parent said.
The battle continues in West Springfield parents are still at odds over how their children should learn for the remainder of the fall voicing their concerns to the School Committee in a two-hour listening session on Tuesday night.
“If it was still too dangerous to return to school, I’d be right next to the Teachers Union saying not until it’s safe,” Mayor Will Reichelt said. “I was not against the shut down in March, but I’m tired of all the excuses to not reopen now.”
Reichelt said the goal of the session was to hear how remote learning is going and to get opinions on pivoting to a hybrid model and ultimately, a full in-person model -- something some parents are against.
“I personally think that you guys should keep it this way,” he said. “I don’t think that the school is ready for the kids to go back.”
But other parents said remote learning has been a nightmare.
“I can’t even count how many meltdowns a day we have with remote learning,” a parent said. “I can’t even begin to tell you the frustration.”
This came after days of controversy in the community, after the state's Department of Elementary and Secondary Education publicly questioned town officials on when students would return to in-person learning.
Reichelt is now responding by questioning DESE officials asking for clarification on the information the state wants from their town.
The letter read in part, “This type of approach certainly does not seem consistent with your statement related to “working together” with the district. Rather than having a collaborative and interactive dialogue, DESE chose to publicly question West Springfield decisions without any investigation or additional information.”
While Reichelt questioned the state, parents in the meeting had many questions of their own for town officials planning the next steps for students.
“When kids have symptoms such as an allergy or cough, are they going to be isolated and having to get a COVID test before they can come back,” a parent said.
Officials originally voted on a fully remote learning plan until at least November 2 with an October 26 reassessment vote. But Reichelt said the school committee continues to plan each day for what’s next.
