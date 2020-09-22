WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield School Committee held a meeting Tuesday night, discussing the letter from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education that they feel may be pressuring their community to return to in-person learning.
The situation is sparking controversy between school officials and parents.
With just nine days left for school districts who received the letter to get back to the state, a group of parents in West Springfield have started a petition to get their children back into the classroom.
“There’s a heavy union pressure,” said Greg Neffinger, former mayor of the town and current chairman of the Western Mass Republicans.
Conversation is stirring in West Springfield over the DESE’s letter to 16 school districts across the state, including the town of West Springfield, asking when their districts will have students back in the classroom.
“The parents in West Springfield have been upset the children aren’t going back to school. Many people feel teaching is an essential service,” he said.
A group of parents have now proposed a petition, asking for a full return to school, something Superintendent Tim Connor addressed in the meeting.
“I know there’s interest in having students return,” he said. “That is the goal for us to have all the kids back in school. That’s what we do, and we’re obviously monitoring and working with our Department of Health each and every day.”
Neffinger said he also thinks it’s time for school bells to ring once again.
“Many politicians are afraid to make decisions, especially if you’re a career politician because it may go against you in the future,” he said.
But President of the Massachusetts Teachers Association Merrie Najimy said the letter from DESE isn’t surprising.
“This is the typical commissioner intimidation tactic,” she said.
She said it’s time for the state to step up and keep people safe.
“School systems employ educators and staff that come from dozens, and in some instances, over 100 communities, it’s naïve to think that the virus will stay within municipal boundaries,” she said. “We have insisted that the buildings be inspected and certified to meet environmental health and safety standards the state has to start implementing free or a regular surveillance test like what’s happening at the universities.”
West Springfield originally voted on a fully remote learning model until at least Nov. 2 with an Oct. 26 reassessment vote. But now, there will be a joint meeting Monday with town officials to plan their next steps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.