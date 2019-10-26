West Springfield PD seeking to identify suspects that allegedly used stolen credit card.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in West Springfield are turning to the public for help as they continue to investigate an incident in which a stolen credit card was used to purchase several items.
West Springfield Police officials tell us that the two individuals that are pictured used the stolen credit card at a department store on Memorial Avenue back on September 23.
If you recognize the two individuals or have any information on the alleged incident, you are asked to contact Detective Herbert of the West Springfield Police Department at 413-263-3210 and dial extension 222.
