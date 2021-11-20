WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The West Springfield Police Department is warning community members of a phone scam in which the caller is impersonating a West Springfield Officer.
According to Police, the scam caller is asking for donations for the organization.
West Springfield Police Relief Association and Special Police are not asking for donations at this time.
Police ask that call recipients of the scam hang up.
Anyone with questions or concerns can reach out to the West Springfield Police Department's business line.
