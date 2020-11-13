WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- West Springfield Police arrested three men and two juveniles early Friday morning.
A patrol officer was reportedly looking for suspicious activity due to the recent motor vehicle break-ins and thefts in the area when he saw an SUV traveling on Westfield Street perform an illegal U-turn.
"Along with this being a motor vehicle moving violation, the officer found this to be suspicious because it seemed the driver was attempting to avoid passing the parked cruiser," police said in a Facebook post.
The officer pulled out and started to catch up with the SUV when he reportedly saw it accelerate at a high rate of speed. At that time, the officer turned on his emergency lights and siren to try and pull the vehicle over.
Police explained that the vehicle refused to stop and continued to flee until it lost control on the Route 5 south on-ramp, where it struck a curb and lost a tire.
Three people fled the vehicle on foot, but were quickly arrested. Two people still inside the vehicle were arrested without incident and transported to police headquarters for booking.
The five arrested and charged with stolen property and stolen motor vehicle were:
- Nathaniel Rodriguez, 18, of Hartford, CT
- Kelvin Robinson, 20, of Windsor CT
- Raynor Blanton, 18, of Hartford, CT
- Juvenile, 17, of New Britain CT
- Juvenile, 17, of Hartford CT
Rodriguez is facing additional charges of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, and improper turn.
Police noted they learned that the SUV had been reported stolen out of Niantic, CT. In addition, officers found a purse in the back seat that was reported stolen out of Ludlow, along with eight cellphones.
The West Springfield Police Detective Bureau is continuing this investigation and any possible links this group may have to other recent car break-ins and thefts.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Detective Bureau at (413) 263-3210.
