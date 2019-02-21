WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two men are facing drug-related charges after their arrest over the weekend.
West Springfield Police said that Sunday afternoon, detectives reportedly saw two heroin transactions in a vehicle in the parking lot of a Riverdale Street motel.
A short time later, investigators arrested George Thomas of Holyoke and his passenger, Vidal Cardona of Springfield.
Police seized 79 bags of heroin stamped 'Superman 1', as well as drug paraphernalia and $4,469 in cash.
Both men are facing charges including possession of a Class A drug (heroin), possession with intent to distribute a Class A drug (heroin), and conspiracy to violate the controlled substance act.
Cardona is also facing charges related to two outstanding trial court warrants.
West Springfield Police noted that two detectives sustained minor scrapes after Thomas allegedly tried to evade arrest after his car was boxed in.
