WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two men are facing drug charges following their arrests over the weekend.
West Springfield Police said that a search warrant had been obtained following an investigation into narcotics distribution at a New Bridge Street address.
On Sunday, members of their department's narcotics and K-9 units, along with members of the FBI Western Mass. Gang Task Force, executed that warrant and arrested Jose Enrique Gonzalez, Jr. and Pedro Torres, both of Chicopee.
During the search, investigators reportedly seized 252 packages of heroin stamped 'Mario' and 'The Boss', $526 in cash, and an unconfirmed amount of marijuana that police said would be destroyed.
Both Gonzalez and Torres have been charged with possession to distribute a Class A drug (heroin) and possession of a Class A drug (heroin).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.