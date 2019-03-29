WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two people are facing several charges after police searched a West Springfield apartment.
West Springfield Police said that Wednesday morning, members of their narcotics unit and the FBI Western Mass Gang Task Force executed a search warrant on a Riverdale Street apartment.
During that search, investigators reportedly recovered 17 individually wrapped bags of crack cocaine and three bags of marijuana from Natasha Coriano, who was at that apartment.
Detectives also reportedly seized a loaded .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun that was reported stolen out of Springfield in 2016 and a second full 10-round magazine, as well as drug packaging materials.
Police arrested Coriano and Jose Pagan on charges including:
- Conspiracy to violate drug law
- Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
- Possession of ammunition without a FID card
- Unattended firearm
- Receiving stolen property under $1,200
Pagan is facing additional charges of possession of a Class B drug (subsequent offense) and distribution of a Class B drug (subsequent offense), while additional charges of possession of Class B drug and possession to distribute a Class B drug were filed against Coriano.
