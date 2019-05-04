WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- West Springfield police are looking to identify a shoplifting suspect following theft at Stop & Shop on Riverdale Street. Hampshire County
It's all part of an ongoing investigation by police that began back in March, Sgt. Dunphy confirmed with Western Mass News.
Police releasing two photos of the suspect around midnight Friday on their Facebook page asking for the public's help.
No immediate word what the suspect allegedly stole.
Do you recognize this person? If so, contact the West Springfield Police Department at 413-263-3210 and ask for Detective Azadan at ext. 272.
You can also remain anonymous and reach out to police via text. Use the word SOLVE plus your message and text to 274637.
