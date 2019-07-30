West Springfield Police asking for public's help in identifying stolen credit card suspects.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in West Springfield are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a pair of suspects accused of using fraudulent credit cards at various location.
West Springfield Police state that the pictured individuals allegedly purchased over $10,000 in merchandise using fraudulent credit cards, all on July 15.
Both individuals that are pictured may have ties in Vermont.
If you recognize these two individuals, you are asked to contact West Springfield Police Detective Kennedy at 413-263-3210, dial extension 229 and reference case 19-12763-OF.
Anyone with any information has the option of remaining anonymous.
