West Springfield Police asking for public's help in identifying wallet theft suspects.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in West Springfield are asking for the public's help in identifying a pair of suspects that stole someone's wallet, and have been making multiple purchases with the victim's credit card.
If you have any information on the pictured suspects, you are urged to contact the West Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 413-263-3210, and reference case number 18-80180-OF.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.