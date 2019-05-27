West Springfield Police asking for public's help in locating debit card thief.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in West Springfield are asking for the public's help in locating a man accused of stealing a woman's debit card.
West Springfield officials tell us that the individual pictured was caught making an unauthorized withdrawal at a drive-thru ATM using a debit card that was reported as stolen.
If you recognize the pictured individual or have any information, you are urged to contact Detective Guindon of the West Springfield Police Department at 413-263-3210 and dial extension 245.
You must also reference case number 19-80014-OF.
Anyone who makes a tip may choose to remain anonymous.
