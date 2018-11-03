West Springfield Police asking public for help in identifying robbery suspects.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in West Springfield are asking the public for help in identifying a pair of suspects involved in an armed robbery on Westfield Street.
Officials tell us the robbery occurred Friday night around 7:30 p.m.
The suspects were scene driving away in a white SUV.
If you have any information, you are urged to contact the West Springfield Detective Bureau at 413-263-3210 and reference case number 18-18229-OF.
