WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two people are under arrest after allegedly robbing a West Springfield convenience store and stabbing one employee.
West Springfield Police said that around 3 a.m. Wednesday, they were called to Cumberland Farms at the intersection of Union and Park Streets after a store clerk had been stabbed during an armed robbery.
When officers arrived, they found one clerk tending to a second clerk who had suffered multiple stab wounds.
A description of the suspects were put out and a short time later, investigators found two people matching those descriptions getting into a cab behind a nearby residence.
After being identified as the suspects, police placed Christian Junco of Springfield and Catherine Terry of Holyoke under arrest and cash stolen from the store was recovered from their persons.
"Video from the scene revealed that the stabbing of the clerk was unprovoked and an ambush style attack, in which the clerk was sitting on the floor conducting an inventory, when he was attacked and stabbed from behind in the torso without warning, never attempting to stand or defend himself in any way," police said in a statement.
Junco and Terry are both facing charges of attempted murder, armed robbery, larceny under $1,200, and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon (knife).
West Springfield Police noted that Terry also had extraditable arrest warrant out of New York, and Junco had other arrest warrants.
The clerk was transported to an area hospital, where he was treated and released.
