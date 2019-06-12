Overnight the West Springfield police and fire department responded to a car that had rolled over on route 5.
The car had struck an officers cruiser who was helping state DPW close down a tunnel.
The car that hit the cruiser ended up on it's side and the driver of that vehicle was transported with minor injuries.
The West Springfield police officer that was inside the cruiser did not receive any injuries but was shaken up after the accident.
According to the West Springfield police department, the accident is still under investigation and charges are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.