WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- West Springfield police have identified a shoplifting suspect on Sunday morning following the theft at Stop & Shop on Riverdale Street. Hampshire County.
It's all part of an ongoing investigation by police that began back in March, Sgt. Dunphy confirmed with Western Mass News.
Police releasing two photos of the suspect around midnight Friday on their Facebook page asking for the public's help.
No immediate word what the suspect allegedly stole.
West Springfield Police can not release the identity of the suspect due to there not being a filed complaint, but they would like to thank the public for their assistance.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into newsroom.
