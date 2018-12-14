WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in West Springfield are investigating a robbery at a local convenience store.
West Springfield Police said that the incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. Friday at EZee Mart on River Street.
The suspect reportedly threatened the clerk with a firearm before taking several hundred dollars and fleeing.
The suspect is described as a thin-build male, about 5'5" to 5'8" tall, and about 130 to 140 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call West Springfield Police at (413) 263-3210.
