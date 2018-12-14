West Springfield robbery surveillance 121418

Photo provided by West Springfield Police

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in West Springfield are investigating a robbery at a local convenience store.

West Springfield Police said that the incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. Friday at EZee Mart on River Street.

The suspect reportedly threatened the clerk with a firearm before taking several hundred dollars and fleeing.

The suspect is described as a thin-build male, about 5'5" to 5'8" tall, and about 130 to 140 pounds.  

Anyone with information is asked to call West Springfield Police at (413) 263-3210.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Content Producer

Digital Content Manager

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.