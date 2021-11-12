WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating a home invasion at a West Springfield apartment building.
West Springfield Police said that officers were called to Bob's Court Apartments on Riverdale Street shortly after midnight on Wednesday.
Investigators report that masked suspects, armed with a handgun and tire iron, kicked in the door to an apartment and assaulted a 66-year-old man and his wife who were inside the apartment.
The man was hit by the tire iron during a struggle with the suspects. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries and released.
Police added that the suspects gained access to a safe inside that apartment and fled the area with an undetermined amount of cash. "This crime was not a random act and the apartment and its occupants were targeted," they added.
Anyone with information is asked to call the West Springfield Police detective bureau at (413) 263-3210 or 'Text-A-Tip' to CRIMES (2746347) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.
