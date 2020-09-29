WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- West Springfield police are investigating an incident happening near the Cinemark movie theater early Tuesday morning.
According to police, a man was found unresponsive and laying on the ground next to a car in the theater's parking lot.
Police were called to the scene and are now investigating the incident as a fatality due to a self-inflicted gunshot.
They say the victim was a man in his 20s.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with Western Mass News for updates.
