WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are asking for the public's help as they look into several vehicle break-ins in West Springfield.
West Springfield Police said Monday morning that they are investigating a "large number" of incidents that took place overnight in the Rogers Avenue, Bear Hole Road, and Dewey Street areas of town.
It's believed that the break-ins occurred between 1 a.m. and 3:30 a.m., when a resident interrupted a break-in progress and the suspect or suspects fled in a gray sedan.
In all the cases that were reported this morning, the vehicles were reportedly unlocked and not damaged.
Investigators are asking all residents, "due to the large scope of the targeted areas of town", to check videos from home surveillance cameras.
Anyone with information is asked to call West Springfield Det. Tom Burke at (413) 263-3210.
