WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in one local community are warning residents about some recent break-ins.
West Springfield Police said that suspects have been breaking into either homes that are being renovated or are abandoned and are stealing copper piping.
In one instance, police said that a live gas pipe had been cut.
If you see anything suspicious or have information on the incidents, you are asked to call West Springfield Police at (413) 263-3210 or 911.
