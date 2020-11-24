WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- West Springfield police are investigating a serious crash that happened late Monday night.
According to police the two-car crash happened on Main Street in the area near Worcester Street around 11 p.m.
Police confirmed a couple of serious injuries but could not provide any further details.
As of 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, both roads were still closed.
No word on the victims' current condition.
This is a developing news story. Stay with Western Mass News for the latest updates.
