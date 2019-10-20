West Springfield Police investigating two hit and runs on Rt. 5.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating two hit and runs that happened late Saturday night.
According to West Springfield Police officials, officers responded to a report of an accident on the northbound side of Rt. 5 just before the tunnel.
Arriving officers found that a motorcycle had been struck by a vehicle and the vehicle responsible had fled the scene.
The operator of the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
Shortly after that accident occurred, fire and police officials were called to a report of a crash about three quarters of a mile up the road between the Memorial Bridge and East Elm Street near the McDonald's.
Officials arrived to find that one vehicle had been damaged after being struck by another vehicle, who had also fled the scene.
We're told that the passenger in the vehicle was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
It is unclear if the vehicle that had fled the scene of the second accident was also responsible for striking the motorcyclist down the road.
