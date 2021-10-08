WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --West Springfield Police have located the missing girl. She is now reunited with her family.
A 13 year-old girl was missing in West Springfield Friday night.
Rachel Matteson, 13, was last seen in the area of Main Street in West Springfield earlier Friday evening. She was wearing a black Star Wars hoodie with white lettering, black leggings, and white shoes. She is six feet tall and 200 lbs.
