WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities in West Springfield have located a juvenile who had been reported missing.

West Springfield Police said that 12-year-old Jacqueline Hoy left her house sometime overnight and did not come back.  She reportedly took clothes, a backpack, and her laptop with her at the time.

Early Wednesday afternoon, West Springfield Police Capt. Joe LaFrance told Western Mass News that Hoy had been located and is safe.

