WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Do you recognize these 2 females? Police in West Springfield are looking to identify them regarding a stolen liquor case they're working on.
Police report two bottles of liquor valued at $160 were stolen from a store on Riverdale Street on Wednesday, July 3rd at about 2 p.m.
They're now asking for the public's help in identifying these 2 females 'for a theft' at the store.
If you have any information that could help police, please contact Detective Kennedy at (413) 263-3210 ext. 229.
"If you wish to remain anonymous you may," the West Springfield Police Department says.
