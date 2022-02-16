WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- West Springfield Police are asking for the public's help in identifying an armed robbery suspect.
Investigators said that the Shell station on Elm Street on January 26 and the Sunoco station on Westfield Street was robbed on January 29. In both incidents, the suspect reportedly threatened the clerks with a gun.
The suspect is described as being 5'4" to 5'6" tall, weighs between 130 and 150 pounds, is bald, and has no facial hair.
Police noted that the suspect has an "ornate circular tattoo" on the back of his right hand and a second tattoo of possibly a crown between his right thumb and index finger. It's believed that the suspect may also be driving a black four-door Buick vehicle with Connecticut plates.
Anyone with information is asked to contact West Springfield Police at (413) 263-3210 or 'Text-A-Tip' to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.
