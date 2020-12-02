WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities in West Springfield are looking for the public's help in locating a missing person.
West Springfield Police said that 12-year-old Jacqueline Hoy left her house sometime overnight and has not come back.
She reportedly took clothes, a backpack, and her laptop with her.
Hoy is described as approximately 5'5" tall, weighs approximately 104 pounds, and has blue eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a gray tank top, a black hooded sweatshirt with a green Monster logo, gray sweatpants, and black and white sneakers.
Investigators believe that she may still be in West Springfield.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Guindon at (413) 263-3210 ext. 245.
