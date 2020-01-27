WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities in West Springfield are looking for the public's help in locating a missing man.
West Springfield Police said that 38-year-old Kevin Kimball has been reported missing by his family.
Investigators believe that Kimball may be in the area of Mitteneague Park.
Detectives are actrively searching that area for Kimball, with assistance from the Mass. State Police Air Wing.
Anyone with information is asked to call West Springfield Police at (413) 263-3210.
