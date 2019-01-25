West Springfield Police looking to identify jacket thief.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of stealing from a local department store.
West Springfield Police officials tell us that the suspect stole three Winter jackets, valued at $850, from a store on Riverdale Street.
If you recognize the suspect pictured or have any information pertaining to the incident, you are urged to contact Detective Kennedy of the West Springfield Department Detective Unit at 413-263-3210 and dial extension 229.
Be sure to reference case number 19-1021-OF.
Tips can also be placed anonymously.
