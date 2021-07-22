WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The West Springfield Police Department is looking to identify a man who they say is responsible for stealing a Bobcat compact tractor from a business off Main Street.
According to police, the suspect was seen arriving in a black pick-up truck.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Detective Guindon at 413-263-3210 ext. 245 or Text-A-Tip (text SOLVE plus your message to 274637). Tips may remain anonymous.
