WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The West Springfield Police Department is mourning the loss of their K-9.
According to the department, K-9 Pike passed away Monday night due to unexpected health reasons. He was eight years old.
Pike was a black lab trained in tracking and narcotics. Most recently, he spent his days with students at West Springfield Middle School.
Officer Eric Johnson was his handler for his entire career.
We're told Pike passed away surrounded by his family and fellow officers.
