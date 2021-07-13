WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The West Springfield Police Department is mourning the loss of their K-9.

According to the department, K-9 Pike passed away Monday night due to unexpected health reasons.  He was eight years old.

Pike was a black lab trained in tracking and narcotics.  Most recently, he spent his days with students at West Springfield Middle School.

West Springfield K-9 passing 071321

Photo provided by West Springfield Police

Officer Eric Johnson was his handler for his entire career.

We're told Pike passed away surrounded by his family and fellow officers.

