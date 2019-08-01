WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in West Springfield are looking for the public's assistance in locating a wanted suspect.
West Springfield Police said that 40-year-old Saeed Ali of Springfield is wanted on charges of attempted murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (motor vehicle).
The charges stem from an incident that took place on Memorial Avenue parking lot on Friday, July 12.
"In that incident, Mr. Ali targeted and ran over the victim multiple times with a motor vehicle, and then fled the scene," police explained.
Investigators added that Ali should be considered dangerous.
Anyone with information on Ali's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
