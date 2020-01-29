West Springfield Police searching for hit and run driver.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in West Springfield are continuing to search for the driver involved in a hit and run early Wednesday morning.

According to West Springfield Police officials, officers were called to the area of Riverdale and Elm Streets around 3:30 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian accident.

Arriving officers located a 57-year-old male suffering from injuries he sustained after being struck by a motor vehicle.

The male victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The vehicle that struck the pedestrian did not stay on scene and a Be on the Lookout (BOLO) alert was issued to surrounding communities for a 2003-2007, white Honda with front end, driver's side damage.

The vehicle may possibly be an Accord coupe.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the West Springfield Police Department's Traffic Bureau at 413-263-3210.

