West Springfield Police searching for hit and run driver.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in West Springfield are continuing to search for the driver involved in a hit and run early Wednesday morning.
According to West Springfield Police officials, officers were called to the area of Riverdale and Elm Streets around 3:30 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian accident.
Arriving officers located a 57-year-old male suffering from injuries he sustained after being struck by a motor vehicle.
The male victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
The vehicle that struck the pedestrian did not stay on scene and a Be on the Lookout (BOLO) alert was issued to surrounding communities for a 2003-2007, white Honda with front end, driver's side damage.
The vehicle may possibly be an Accord coupe.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the West Springfield Police Department's Traffic Bureau at 413-263-3210.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.