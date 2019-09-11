WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- West Springfield Police are looking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager.
The department said that 16-year-old Janaiya Carmona ran away from an appointment on Tuesday.
It's believed that Carmona may be in the Springfield or Hartford area.
Carmona is 5' 7" tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown/red curly hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Hebert with the West Springfield Police Dept. at (413) 263-3210 ext. 222
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.